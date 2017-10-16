More than a Sport: Competing at the 2017 International Lineman's Rodeo

Menu
The job of a lineman is a matter of life and death: safety must be paramount as line workers maintain and restore power for modern civilization to function. And once a year, the best of the best come together to compete for the honor of being called world champion in the same tasks they perform all year round.

The 34th annual International Lineman's Rodeo kicked off at 7 a.m. local time on Oct. 14, 2017, in Bonner Springs, Kansas. More than 1000 competitors converged on the rodeo grounds, bringing along colleagues, families and friends to cheer them on.

Journeyman linemen competed in events such as pole climb, hurtman rescue, removing and installing shunts and replacing crossarms. Apprentices competed as individuals in the same events in addition to a written test.

Following are scenes from the day of the rodeo. For more coverage on the safety conference and the expo, see the Electric Utility Operations page on the T&D World website.

