MISO Continues Storm Response Action

As storm-related flooding continues to affect portions of the South, MISO on Wednesday, Aug. 30, issued a conservative operations alert. Conservative operations helps ensure that non-impacted transmission and generating units remain available to serve the grid. Conservative operations, as well as a continuing severe weather alert, are expected to be in effect through Sept. 1. MISO operators are working closely with member utilities to manage the related outages and to maintain the reliability of the transmission grid across the South region.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) on Aug. 25 entered severe weather alert status as the region’s electric transmission grid operator prepares for the impact of Hurricane Harvey. MISO began planning for the storm earlier last week, coordinating with member utilities, including power generators and transmission owners.

“MISO is watching the trajectory and progression of this storm very carefully,” said Todd Hillman, MISO vice president for the South region. “Our team is working in constant partnership with MISO’s member utilities to prepare for Hurricane Harvey and mitigate its impact on the power system.”

MISO operates the transmission grid across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. These high-voltage lines deliver power between the utility-operated distribution systems that carry power to individual customers.

“MISO has robust hurricane and storm preparedness plans in place, and system operators exercise those regularly throughout the year alongside member utility personnel,” Hillman said. “While we plan for all types of events, every storm is different and presents unique challenges.”

MISO South Region Operations Director Tag Short said MISO is activating established protocols to maintain the reliability of the bulk electric system. MISO will have additional operators and support staff in place and on call as needed.

“We work hand-in-hand with members to provide overall grid coordination in a way that best conserves and protects our resources given the specific behavior of any event, such as a hurricane,” Short said. “Safety for employees and the public will be the overriding priority for MISO and our members and customers as this storm progresses.”