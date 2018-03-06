Met-Ed Restoring Major Power Lines Following Severe Winter Storm

Metropolitan Edison Co. has today deployed more than 750 line workers to its eastern Pennsylvania service area to focus on making repairs to the high-voltage system that feeds power to local electric networks.

"Following a devastating storm like this one, we complete our repair work in stages," said Ed Shuttleworth, regional president of Met-Ed. "We expect to restore a significant number of customers over the next two days because a single repair on these major power lines can affect thousands of customers."

Met-Ed is also closely monitoring a second major storm forecasted to move up the East Coast on Wednesday, and will keep all personnel in place to efficiently respond to any additional damage. While the company hopes to restore power to customers in the hardest-hit areas of Monroe, Northampton and Pike counties by late Wednesday night, additional heavy, wet snow may hamper those efforts.

About 202,000 customers have been restored since the storm first hit. Currently, approximately 28,000 customers remain out of service.