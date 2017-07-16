Menu
Linemen Restore Power and Rebuild Infrastructure After Destructive Nebraska Storm

Thunderstorms and a tornado hit Omaha Public Power District's (OPPD's) service territory recently, knocking down lines, twisting transmission towers, and inflicting significant power outages. As this video produced by OPPD shows, linemen from not only OPPD, but also nationwide, came to help restore power and rebuild downed lines and damaged towers. This photo gallery shows the destruction caused by the storm as well as how linemen worked together to swiftly restore power to OPPD's customers. 

