Electric Utility Operations

Linemen Compete for Top Honors at 2017 West Coast Rodeo

Top Journeyman Team
California linemen competed alongside line workers from across the country for the opportunity to earn a spot on the 2017 International Lineman's Rodeo team at the West Coast Rodeo on July 29. Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and IBEW 1245 sponsored the sixth annual event at PG&E's training center in Livermore, California.

Journeymen teams and apprentices participated in pole climbing, hurt man rescue, and mystery events involving asset repair and replacement. In addition to cheering on the competitors, the linemen's loved ones and spectators could also witness a long-lining demonstration, visit vendors' booths on the rodeo grounds, and enjoy a barbecue lunch. 

 

