Lineman's Rodeo World Championship Day Oct 17, 2015

The 32nd Annual International Lineman's Rodeo commenced at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, with a moment of silence for fallen linemen, convocation, national anthems and a fly over by the Heart of America Wing of the Commemorative Air Force.

The weather was clear, crisp and cool, as teams focused on doing their best in their respective events. Judges, with bright yellow Buckingham-sponsored vests, watched and timed events carefully, while families and friends cheered as the competitors climbed poles, threw rope and "rescued" hurt "men."

Following are images of this exciting day. For more coverage of the 2015 International Lineman's Rodeo & Expo, see the Electric Utility Operations page at tdworld.com.

