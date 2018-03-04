Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Lights Shine Again in Virgin Islands with Public Power Mutual Aid

St. Croix Fixing Outages
Almost six months after Hurricane Maria inflicted destruction and blacked out power to the U.S. Virgin Islands, linemen have restored power to 99 percent of all eligible customers, according to the American Public Power Association (APPA). 

After two back-to-back Category 5 storms decimated the islands' power systems, line crews traveled from across the country to support the power restoration in the U.S. Virgin Islands. For example, Santee Cooper sent 13 line workers and line mechanics from South Carolina to the island of St. Croix on November 22, 2017. Public power utilities from other states including Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, and Wisconsin also supported the restoration efforts, which were coordinated by the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) and the Department of Energy. After completing their mission to restore power, all the mutual aid crews have returned back home.

 

 

