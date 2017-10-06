Last Minute Details for 2017 Rodeo Attendees

We look forward to greeting you in Kansas City!

To help you prepare for your trip, here’s some information you’ll find helpful.

IMPORTANT: Apprentices will take the written test (one of their required events for the competition) on Friday, October 12 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Overland Park Convention Center, Courtyard room (lower level).

BADGE PICKUP

All badges will be picked up on-site. Registration opens on Thursday at 9am in the exhibition hall foyer at the Overland Park Convention Center.

EVENT HOURS

Safety Conference Hours

Wednesday, October 11 - 8:00am – 3:00pm

Thursday, October 12 – 8am – 12:00pm

Registration Hours

Thursday, October 12 - 9:00am – 5:00pm

Friday, October 13 - 8:00am – 3:00pm

Exhibit Hall Hours

Thursday, October 12 - Noon – 5:00pm

Friday, October 13 - 9:00am – 3:00pm

Rodeo Competition

Saturday, October 14 – 7:00am – 5:00pm

Badges: Your badge is your admission. Please wear it at all times while onsite at the convention center.

TRANSPORTATION

Taxis: Taxi fare is approximately $50 (one way) from the airport to the Convention Center. The trip is 35 miles and takes approximately 30 minutes.

Parking: Parking at the Overland Park Convention Center is free. Parking at the Rodeo grounds is limited. We suggest that you utilize the bus transportation that is provided from the host hotels for the event. Bus schedules are posted at each hotel.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Dress Code: The dress code for the International Lineman’s Rodeo is casual attire. The mornings in Kansas City in October are cool. We suggest you bring a light sweater or jacket the day of the rodeo competition.

Kansas City Weather Conditions: In mid-October weather conditions in Kansas City vary heavily. The average temperatures are in the 70s for the highs and 40s for the lows(F).

SPECIAL EVENTS

Friday, October 13

Friday Night Barbecue & Trade Night, Overland Park Convention Center, 6 pm – 10pm

Trade rodeo wearables and souvenirs with other attendees and enjoy a BBQ dinner catered by Jack Stack Barbecue one of Kansas City’s famous barbecue restaurants.

Saturday, October 14

Awards Banquet, Overland Park Convention Center, 7:00 pm – 10:30pm

Come find and enjoy a prime rib dinner and find out who the Best of the Best is at the awards banquet on Saturday evening. Scores will be tallied and winners will be announced that evening at approximately 7:30pm.