Klein Tools Increases Cutting Power with New 9-In. Heavy-Duty Diagonal-Cutting Pliers

Klein Tools introduces the 9-in. Journeyman Heavy-Duty Diagonal-Cutting Pliers with extra-long cutting blades. The thicker forging ensures increased durability while the extra-long cutting blades provide 57 percent more cutting surface* for greater cutting ability and more efficiency on the job. 9'-in. Journeyman Heavy-Duty Diagonal-Cutting Pliers (Cat. No. J2000-59) feature:

High-leverage design has 46 percent more cutting power

Induction-hardened cutting knives for longer life

Heavy-duty cutting knives cut ACSR, screws, nails and most hardened wire

Angled blade design for easier access to cut screws and bolts

Hot-riveted joint for smooth action and no handle wobble

Exclusive handle tempering absorbs the “snap” when cutting wire

Dual-material Journeyman™ handles provide better grip and added comfort



“At Klein Tools, we are dedicated to innovation and quality, which means continually re-imagining our existing products,” says Austin Minor, associate product manager at Klein Tools. “We listened to our customers and have designed these all-new Heavy-Duty Diagonal-Cutting Pliers to last longer and perform more cuts over time than standard diagonal-cutters.”