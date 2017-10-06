Klein Tools Expands Product Line for HVAC Applications

Klein Tools introduces three new HVAC products, the NCVT4-IR, ET120, as well as slim-jaw and reversible adjustable wrenches. The NCVT-4IR voltage tester provides non-contact determination of AC voltage with a built-in infrared thermometer. The ET120 Combustible Gas Leak Detector provides visual and audible alerts in the presence of combustible gases. The variable sizes of adjustable, slim jaw wrenches are ideal for tight space, wrench-over-wrench applications, and the reversible wrench easily changes to address pipes and round fasteners. This line expansion increases convenience while HVAC professionals are on the job.

Non-Contact Voltage Tester with Infrared Thermometer (Cat. No. NCVT-4IR)

Provides non-contact determination of AC voltage in cables,

cords, circuit breakers, switches, outlets and wires

cords, circuit breakers, switches, outlets and wires Detects AC voltage from 12 to 1000V with visual and audible

indicators

indicators IR thermometer with user selectable °F / °C from -20 to 482°F (-

30 to 250°C)

30 to 250°C) Convenient laser pointer that also targets IR temperature

measurement

measurement Backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

Auto power-off conserves and extends battery life

Screw-thread battery cap with O-ring ensures water and dust

resistant ingress protection

resistant ingress protection Lightweight, compact tool with pocket clip; includes 2x AA batteries

Meets Klein TOUGH METER designation with IP54 rating and drop protection: 6.6 ft. (2m)

Combustible Gas Leak Detector (Cat. No. ET120)

Detection range: ~50 to 10,000 ppm* (*based on Methane)

Two levels of detection: High (~50 to 1000 ppm) and Low (~50 to 10,000 ppm)

Five red LEDs (visual) and 85db audible alerts that increase with gas

concentration

concentration Automatic zero-point calibration at power-up

18-inch flexible gooseneck expands sensor's reach; clips onto device for storage

Over-molded body for comfortable grip

Auto power-off after 10 minutes of non-usage conserves battery life

Electrochemical sensor with up to 7 years life

Includes detector, 4xAAA batteries, instruction manual and storage pouch

NOTE: Gas Detector is NOT intended for use as personal protection equipment (PPE).

Slim Jaw Adjustable Wrenches (Cat. Nos. D86932, D86934, D86936)

40% slimmer jaws meet ASME 107.100-2010 testing standards for adjustable wrenches

Maximized extra-wide jaw openings with standard and metric markings

Unique design for greater capacity and range of motion in confined areas

Manufactured for strength and durability

Available in 4”, 6” and 8” lengths

Reversible Jaw 2-in-1 Adjustable Wrench/Pipe Wrench, 10” (Cat. No. D86930)