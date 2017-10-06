Klein Tools Expands Product Line for HVAC Applications

Klein Tools introduces three new HVAC products, the NCVT4-IR, ET120, as well as slim-jaw and reversible adjustable wrenches. The NCVT-4IR voltage tester provides non-contact determination of AC voltage with a built-in infrared thermometer. The ET120 Combustible Gas Leak Detector provides visual and audible alerts in the presence of combustible gases. The variable sizes of adjustable, slim jaw wrenches are ideal for tight space, wrench-over-wrench applications, and the reversible wrench easily changes to address pipes and round fasteners. This line expansion increases convenience while HVAC professionals are on the job.
Non-Contact Voltage Tester with Infrared Thermometer (Cat. No. NCVT-4IR)
- Provides non-contact determination of AC voltage in cables,
cords, circuit breakers, switches, outlets and wires
- Detects AC voltage from 12 to 1000V with visual and audible
indicators
- IR thermometer with user selectable °F / °C from -20 to 482°F (-
30 to 250°C)
- Convenient laser pointer that also targets IR temperature
measurement
- Backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light
- Auto power-off conserves and extends battery life
- Screw-thread battery cap with O-ring ensures water and dust
resistant ingress protection
- Lightweight, compact tool with pocket clip; includes 2x AA batteries
- Meets Klein TOUGH METER designation with IP54 rating and drop protection: 6.6 ft. (2m)
- Combustible Gas Leak Detector (Cat. No. ET120)
- Detection range: ~50 to 10,000 ppm* (*based on Methane)
- Two levels of detection: High (~50 to 1000 ppm) and Low (~50 to 10,000 ppm)
- Five red LEDs (visual) and 85db audible alerts that increase with gas
concentration
- Automatic zero-point calibration at power-up
- 18-inch flexible gooseneck expands sensor's reach; clips onto device for storage
- Over-molded body for comfortable grip
- Auto power-off after 10 minutes of non-usage conserves battery life
- Electrochemical sensor with up to 7 years life
- Includes detector, 4xAAA batteries, instruction manual and storage pouch
NOTE: Gas Detector is NOT intended for use as personal protection equipment (PPE).
Slim Jaw Adjustable Wrenches (Cat. Nos. D86932, D86934, D86936)
- 40% slimmer jaws meet ASME 107.100-2010 testing standards for adjustable wrenches
- Maximized extra-wide jaw openings with standard and metric markings
- Unique design for greater capacity and range of motion in confined areas
- Manufactured for strength and durability
- Available in 4”, 6” and 8” lengths
Reversible Jaw 2-in-1 Adjustable Wrench/Pipe Wrench, 10” (Cat. No. D86930)
- 2-in-1 tool converts from adjustable wrench to pipe wrench by reversing the removable jaw
- Pipe wrench jaw grips pipes and round fasteners with angled self-gripping teeth
- 1-1/2” (38mm) extra-wide jaw opening in both configurations