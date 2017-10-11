In Irma's Wake: Line Contractors Come to the Rescue

Line contractors mobilized their crews to help impacted utilities to get the lights back on as swiftly and safely as possible following Hurricane Irma.

When Hurricane Irma inflicted widespread power outages in Florida, line contractors sent restoration crews to help turn the lights back on. Crews from different states and companies worked side by side to set new poles, remove downed wire, and rebuild parts of the impacted utilities' systems. From sleeping in an ice rink to dealing with the danger of snakes and alligators, the linemen spent two adventure-filled weeks in restoration mode. Here are some photos from the contractor crews who came to utilities' rescue in their time of need.