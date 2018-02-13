Menu
Lineman Rodeo Pic
Electric Utility Operations

The International Lineman's Rodeo Gears Up to Celebrate Its 35th Anniversary

In just eight short months, the International Lineman's Rodeo will celebrate 35 years of showcasing linemen's skills and honoring the line trade. Were you involved in one of the early years of the competition? If so, we want to hear from you. 

The International LIneman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) is creating a special slideshow presentation for the awards banquet, and Transmission and Distribution World magazine will be featuring a story on the history of the Rodeo in the 2018 Lineman's Supplement. If you have stories and memories to share, please email Amy Fischbach, Field Editor, at [email protected]. Also, send in your photos from as far back as you have them. Don't forget to include information such as the names of the linemen in the photos, where you're from, and what event you were competing in. 

