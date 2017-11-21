Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Holiday Heroes: Spotlight on Linemen Who Volunteer in Their Communities

SCE Christmas
Start Slideshow

Many linemen work long hours and endure severe weather conditions to keep the lights on for their customers. Even during their limited spare time, however, many work with their coworkers to help those in need by donating money, time, and equipment. Here are some "holiday heroes" who are making their communities a better place through their volunteer service. If you know of someone on your crew who we should add to this gallery, please email T&D World Field Editor Amy Fischbach

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lineman Climbing
2017 Linemen Holiday Gift Guide
Nov 21, 2017
Hurricane recovery
Line Contractors Unite to Restore and Rebuild
Nov 15, 2017
Hurricane recovery
Utilities Survive Storms and Rebuild for the Future
Nov 15, 2017
EUO, Hurricane Irma, Contractors Mobilize Crews
Contractors Mobilize Crews to Restore Power in Florida
Nov 14, 2017