Hastings Introduces Slide Stop Accessory for Tel-O-Pole Products

Hastings has introduced the Tel-O-Pole Slide Stop, which prevents hot stick sections from extending while in storage or transit. The outer band construction provides surface protection and grip to help prevent rolling and sliding when not in use.

Made of a strong and durable synthetic rubber known as Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer or EPDM, these accessories weigh less than one ounce each. Lightweight and stretchable, the Slide Stops provide additional safety and convenience to Hastings’ Tel-O-Pole product series. The Tel-O-Pole Slide Stop is Hastings’ second new product announcement since November. The first product announcement was for Hastings’ Single- and Three-Phase Load Pick-up Break Switches.

For more information about Hastings and their product offerings, visit www.hfgp.com.

