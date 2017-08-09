Greenlee Launches C3 Auto Whip

Greenlee Textron Inc.'s new C3 Auto Whip clad cable cutting machine is designed to improve workers' safety and productivity while notching and cutting AC (BX), MC Cable and FMC. Currently, workers notch and cut cable either with a hand tool or a manually operated machine that uses an open saw blade. Both methods are labor intensive because of their repetitive process, and require full attention of the worker to complete the task.

The C3 Auto Whip clad cable cutting machine features a touch screen interface, which allows the operator to input the correct cable configuration so that the machine is aware of the cable size, type, and desired whip length. Also featured is a USB input that will allow custom whip configurations to be uploaded into the machine. The operator then pushes a button to start the C3 Auto Whip machine, allowing the freedom to walk away and complete additional tasks. The C3 Auto Whip machine automatically cuts the cable and exports those whips from the opposite end of the machine. Additional features include an emergency stop button that will halt machine operation if necessary, as well as Lockout/Tagout to ensure the machine is de-energized during blade changes.