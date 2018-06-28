Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Geotek, a PUPI Fiberglass Crossarm Manufacturer, Purchases Additional Manufacturing Plant

GEOTEK, manufacturer of composite fencing products and PUPI crossarms for electric utilities, has purchased a 66,000-sq.-ft manufacturing facility and 20 acres of land adjacent to its existing facility in Stewartville, Minnesota. This location will be immediately utilized to support warehousing operations, and renovations will begin in late summer to support the installation of additional composites manufacturing capacity.

“We are excited to be investing in the future of PUPI fiberglass products for our electric utility customers," said Ben Wiltsie, GEOTEK CEO. “This investment will help us continue to meet growing demand for our products and expand our testing capabilities for larger electrical transmission structures.”

In total, the company plans to invest more than $5 million in the expansion and add more than 60 jobs with several immediate openings (www.geotekinc.com/careers). With the acquisition and renovation of this new facility, the GEOTEK Stewartville campus will encompass 33 acres and over 150,000 sq. ft. The consolidated operations footprint will house chemistry labs, engineering test labs, research and development assets, production, warehousing, and office space to support and service customers across the country and around the world.

About GEOTEK
Minnesota based GEOTEK is the manufacturer of PUPI, a brand of composite crossarm assemblies for electric power transmission and distribution. Granite Equity Partners is the majority owner of GEOTEK. Founded in 2002, Granite Equity is a private investment and long-term holding company in St. Cloud Minnesota. For more information, see www.GraniteEquity.com.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
EUO, Montana, Lineman history
Montana Lineman Honors History of the Line Trade
Jun 21, 2018
EUO, Veridian Connections, Rejuvenating Cable
Ontario Utility Benefits from Rejuvenating Cable
Jun 21, 2018
EUO, Tucson Electric Power, barehand line crew
Arizona Linemen Work Live on Remote Job Sites
Jun 21, 2018
Glueckert Collection
Blast from the Past: Vintage Tools of the Line Trade
Jun 10, 2018