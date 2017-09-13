Flame-Retardant Protective Apparel

Lakeland Industries, Inc. has introduced a new line of FR protective apparel with enhanced, moisture wicking technology designed specifically for electrical utility workers. Incorporating a 55/45 high performance FR blend and 3M Scotchlite Segmented Reflective Trim for hi-vis options, the apparel line is NFPA 70E and NFPA 2112 – UL Certified with a lightweight, high performance design. The new line protects utility workers by absorbing moisture 7x faster than traditional FR cotton, moves an average 50% more moisture to the exterior of the fabric creating a drier zone next to the skin, and maintains moisture movement capabilities at a rate 5X faster than other brands.

“According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical powerline installer and repairer is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 most dangerous jobs in America,” said Brad Sipes, director of business development. “With the development of our high performance apparel for the electrical utility market, Lakeland is combining its expertise in dual certified FR apparel with moisture wicking technology - specifically to keep electrical workers cool and comfortable in outdoor work conditions.”

Designed by linemen for linemen, Lakeland’s new FR high performance apparel line combines superior moisture wicking fibers, style and functionality in addition to these key features:

A 55/45 blend (data shows this is the best blend for moisture wicking and transport)

Tag-free back collar

Seamless underarm gussets designed to eliminate seam pull and shirt rise

Flat-seam construction with contrast design

Lakeland is providing further assistance for electrical utility workers in regard to protective apparel selection and job-site performance with a Lineman Safety & Performance Guide. The free guide will help men and women learn how to climb stronger, work more safely, and learn how to select and layer FR apparel to optimize job performance. The guide is available for download here. For more information about Lakeland Industries, Inc., visit Lakeland.com.

Lakeland will be exhibiting at the International Lineman's Rodeo Expo on Oct. 13, 2017.