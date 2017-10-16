Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Indian company. It has a global presence for the supply of flame-resistant protective clothing for different end applications. Tarasafe was also the first Indian company to introduce the concept of flame-resistant clothing in the Indian market in 1990.

Today, Tarasafe is the largest manufacturer and supplier of flame-resistant protective clothing in India catering to the global requirements. All products offered by Tarasafe International meet the stringent international norms for Personal Protective Equipments (PPE).

With an immense global exposure to industry and norms, Tarasafe can deliver a complete range of high quality flame-resistant and arc-rated protective clothing.

Tarasafe featured its innovative, lightest-weight arc-rated PPE 2 category garment at the International Lineman's Rodeo and Expo. This specially designed textile material meets the PPE2 category as per ASTM F1959 with an ATPV rating of 10.3 cal/cm² at a fabric weight of just 4.6 oz/yd²

Other special arc-rated clothing solutions include the 5.5 Oz/yd² fabric achieving ATPV rating of 10 cal/cm² and a 5.9 oz/yd² fabric meeting 8.5 cal/cm² rating.

There is also an exclusive range of other PPE2 & PPE4 category clothing designed to provide complete protection and comfort to the wearer for longer duration of working in industrial conditions. Special care has also been taken to ergonomically design the garments considering the comfort of the wearer in all possible working postures in the industrial environments.

Tarasafe exhibited for the first time at the International Lineman’s Rodeo Expo 2017.