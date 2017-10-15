Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Family of Linemen: Teams at the Rodeo

HECO Electric Linemen
Start Slideshow
When it comes to the International Lineman's Rodeo, it's all about teamwork. When apprentices top out as journeymen linemen, they must compete in teams of three, which requires them to work together and focus on good communication in order to place or win their events.

To succeed at the international level of competition at the Lineman's Rodeo, it takes teamwork, dedication, hard work, and communication. All of the three-person journeyman teams at the event learned how to work together as a team through practicing during and after work for the competition. Here are some of the journeymen teams who competed at the biggest Rodeo of all time---the 34th annual event in Bonner Springs, Kansas. 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Working as a Team
Behind the Scenes of the 2017 Lineman's Expo
Oct 13, 2017
lineman crowd
Tools of the Trade: New Products for Linemen
Oct 13, 2017
ohio edison crews
FirstEnergy Sent Additional Support to Assist with Hurricane Irma
Oct 13, 2017
puerto rico restoration
Schneider Electric Donates Lighting, Power Supplies to Red Cross for Hurricane Relief
Oct 13, 2017