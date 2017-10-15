Family of Linemen: Teams at the Rodeo

When it comes to the International Lineman's Rodeo, it's all about teamwork. When apprentices top out as journeymen linemen, they must compete in teams of three, which requires them to work together and focus on good communication in order to place or win their events.

To succeed at the international level of competition at the Lineman's Rodeo, it takes teamwork, dedication, hard work, and communication. All of the three-person journeyman teams at the event learned how to work together as a team through practicing during and after work for the competition. Here are some of the journeymen teams who competed at the biggest Rodeo of all time---the 34th annual event in Bonner Springs, Kansas.