Fall Protection Featured at Rodeo Expo

Bashlin featured an upgrade to its Patriot Wood Pole Fall Restraint Device and many other new products at Booth #407 at the International Lineman's Rodeo & Expo this year. The 76PAT device has been upgraded with the following improvements:
- Stronger handles for a better grip and performance
- More durable rope rollers
- Field replaceable Colligo rope clamp termination for the outer pole rope
- Lightest weight WPFRD on the market
- Ergonomist Approved
Watch the video online at www.bashlinpatriot.com. It is also available in transmission model 76PAT-T.
Bashlin also featured new lightweight climbing belts with forged aluminum D-Rings instead of the industry standard forged steel hardware. Other products include dielectric harnesses and lanyards. These harnesses and lanyards will use snap hooks and quick-release buckles that are constructed with nylon molded over heat treated steel that will provide a minimum 9KV rating.
