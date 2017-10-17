Fall Protection Featured at Rodeo Expo

Bashlin featured an upgrade to its Patriot Wood Pole Fall Restraint Device and many other new products at Booth #407 at the International Lineman's Rodeo & Expo this year. The 76PAT device has been upgraded with the following improvements:

Stronger handles for a better grip and performance

More durable rope rollers

Field replaceable Colligo rope clamp termination for the outer pole rope

Lightest weight WPFRD on the market

Ergonomist Approved

Watch the video online at www.bashlinpatriot.com. It is also available in transmission model 76PAT-T.

Bashlin also featured new lightweight climbing belts with forged aluminum D-Rings instead of the industry standard forged steel hardware. Other products include dielectric harnesses and lanyards. These harnesses and lanyards will use snap hooks and quick-release buckles that are constructed with nylon molded over heat treated steel that will provide a minimum 9KV rating.