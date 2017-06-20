Faces of the Future: The New Generation of Line Workers

Today’s line apprentices are tomorrow’s leaders in the electric utility industry. With veteran journeymen linemen nearing retirement, utilities are hiring apprentices to fill their work boots. Following are a few of the young line workers who are following in the veterans' footsteps. Many of these linemen not only work hard in the field, they also have won several awards in competitions, namely the International Lineman's Rodeo held in Kansas City, Kansas, each October.

Their stories vary, but looking at how they got to where they are might help the industry find more workers to keep the lights on.

