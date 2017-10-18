Rising water can damage or weaken existing transmission line and substation utility foundations. In flooded areas, drilled shafts and driven piles need to be inspected to determine if damage has occurred as a result of erosion. Here’s what you need to check:

1. Capacity - Drill shaft and other foundations can experience reduced capacity when water table rises

2. Exposure - Inspect for erosion/scour that exposes drilled shaft or driven pile foundations. Exposed shafts can result in reduced capacity. Increased exposed shaft can compromise uplift/lateral/bearing capacity



3. Damage - Inspect structure for damage caused by flooding. Differential settlement and rotation may have occurred during the storm event or as a result of the storm event.



Utility crews can do a few things when repairing structures after a storm. Solutions include:

Augmentation of existing foundation using helical piles

Build a new foundation using helical piles and steel grillages

These solutions require an engineered solution. Our staff of registered professional engineers work with transmission line owners and their consulting firms to help match helical pile design to site-specific soil conditions and load requirements. For this free service, contact your Hubbell Territory Manager today.