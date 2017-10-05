Menu
Hurricanes 2017
Nate path
Electric Utility Operations

Entergy Prepares for Tropical Storm Nate

Companies preparing for potential impact to Southeast Louisiana

Entergy’s Louisiana utilities continue to monitor development of Tropical Storm Nate and prepare for its potential impact to Louisiana.

As of Thursday morning, forecasters are predicting Nate could make landfall, potentially as a hurricane, over southeast Louisiana Sunday morning. The southernmost areas of southeast Louisiana could see tropical storm force winds by early Saturday afternoon.

While the storm’s exact path remains uncertain, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans are preparing for the possibility of heavy rain and hurricane-force winds, which could lead to power outages in southern Louisiana. Entergy’s line crews and contractors are on alert and ready to safely restore service to customers as quickly as possible.

“We stay prepared to respond to storm outages through a very detailed, rehearsed plan that has worked well for us during past storm events. We will continue monitoring Nate’s forecast to anticipate workload and potential problems the storm may bring. At the proper time, we will mobilize our restoration-response team to areas of anticipated damages, while keeping workers out of harm’s way,” said Dennis Dawsey, Entergy’s vice president of customer service.

“We encourage our customers to include safety in their preparations. Whether it’s spotting a downed wire or other potential hazard after the storm has cleared, be sure to make safety a key ingredient in your storm planning. Preparation for severe weather is vital for us and you and your families,” Dawsey said.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
puerto rico
NY Governor Deploys Additional Workers to Puerto Rico
Oct 06, 2017
rodeo event
Mastering Peak Performance: Lessons from the Lineman’s Rodeo
Oct 05, 2017
substation
ATC and ITC Midwest Join Equipment Sharing Program
Oct 03, 2017
hurricane-powerlines
Sponsored Content
Service After the Storm: The Hastings Way
Oct 03, 2017