Entergy Prepares for Tropical Storm Nate

Entergy’s Louisiana utilities continue to monitor development of Tropical Storm Nate and prepare for its potential impact to Louisiana.

As of Thursday morning, forecasters are predicting Nate could make landfall, potentially as a hurricane, over southeast Louisiana Sunday morning. The southernmost areas of southeast Louisiana could see tropical storm force winds by early Saturday afternoon.

While the storm’s exact path remains uncertain, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans are preparing for the possibility of heavy rain and hurricane-force winds, which could lead to power outages in southern Louisiana. Entergy’s line crews and contractors are on alert and ready to safely restore service to customers as quickly as possible.

“We stay prepared to respond to storm outages through a very detailed, rehearsed plan that has worked well for us during past storm events. We will continue monitoring Nate’s forecast to anticipate workload and potential problems the storm may bring. At the proper time, we will mobilize our restoration-response team to areas of anticipated damages, while keeping workers out of harm’s way,” said Dennis Dawsey, Entergy’s vice president of customer service.

“We encourage our customers to include safety in their preparations. Whether it’s spotting a downed wire or other potential hazard after the storm has cleared, be sure to make safety a key ingredient in your storm planning. Preparation for severe weather is vital for us and you and your families,” Dawsey said.