Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council on Power Restoration in Puerto Rico

Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council (ESCC) Secretary Scott Aaronson released the following statement this week on industry efforts to support federal government and industry response efforts to restore power to Puerto Rico:

“The electric power industry continues to closely coordinate across the sector and with its federal government partners to support what will be a challenging and complicated power restoration effort in Puerto Rico.

“The industry is pleased that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to award a series of contracts this week that will expand the power restoration efforts on the island. As the Corps’ operations bring stability to Puerto Rico, efforts will shift to recovery and restoration of critical infrastructure, including the energy grid.



“Electric companies from across the sector remain eager to support the restoration and rebuild of Puerto Rico’s infrastructure. This industry has a history of helping to restore power in challenging circumstances. We stand ready to provide any expertise, resources, crews, or materials that the Army Corps or its chosen contractors need to be successful in their mission.”

The ESCC serves as the principal liaison between leadership in the federal government and in the electric power sector, with the mission of coordinating efforts to prepare for national-level incidents or threats to critical infrastructure.