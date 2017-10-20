Electric and Gas Service Restored to Essentially All Customers in Wildfire Zones; PG&E’s Focus Turns to Permanent Repairs and Community Support

After more than 10 days of round-the-clock restoration work in the aftermath of the devastating Northern California wildfires, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has restored electric and gas service to essentially all customers who can receive it at this time.

In total, as a result of the firestorm, more than 350,000 customers lost electric service and more than 42,000 gas customers had their gas service turned off as a safety precaution. More than 4,300 PG&E employees and mutual-aid partners have worked since Sunday, Oct. 8, to safely restore service, coordinating closely with Cal Fire and other agencies and first responders to gain safe access to neighborhoods in the fire zone.

"We thank the first responders and local communities that have come together during this difficult time, as well as our mutual-aid partners who have left their homes to help our customers. We know that restoring electricity and gas is an essential first step on the journey to rebuild the communities devastated by these fires,” said Nick Stavropoulos, president and chief operating officer of Pacific Gas and Electric Company. “PG&E will continue to stand beside our customers and support our communities throughout this process.”

At this point, the only homes and businesses remaining to be restored are those where customers have not been able to be contacted in order to coordinate gas pilot relights, or those located in areas where access is restricted by Cal Fire or as a result of the terrain. PG&E crews will remain active in Sonoma and Napa counties today and in the days ahead to provide service for the remaining 3,600 electric customers and 2,900 gas customers as they are able to be restored.

PG&E Corporation said on Thursday that it would commit $3 million to a diverse set of community groups and nonprofits to help people restore their lives. PG&E has created a new website, www.pgecommitment.com, so that customers in the affected area can track the company’s restoration and recovery efforts.