DuPont to Present Garment Burn Demo at Safety Conference

DuPont Nomex and DragonWear will team up for a garment burn demonstration during this year’s International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo, this Oct. 11-14, in Overland Park, Kansas.

The International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo is the world’s premier competition and trade show for workers in the electric power transmission and distribution line industry. It attracts teams from around the world to compete in events that test their command of traditional lineman’s skills and safety practices. Since its debut in 1984, the event has served to raise public awareness of the lineman’s profession worldwide, while providing a forum for the exchange of ideas that drives industry progress.

As part of the general sessions, Nomex and DragonWear will host a burn demonstration using the DuPont Thermo-Man mobile burn unit—the world’s most advanced life-size thermal burn injury evaluation system. DragonWear apparel made with Nomex flame-resistant (FR) fiber will be put to the test in a variety of burn scenarios.

Attendees of the 2017 International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo are encouraged to attend the ThermoMan burn demonstration on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. outside the Convention Center. Also stop by Nomex at booth #73 and DragonWear at booth #213 to learn how these brands team up to protect the utility industry. DragonWear will have many opportunities for visitors to win prizes and free DragonWear apparel. While at the Nomex booth, be sure to sign up for a chance to win a YETI Prize Pack.

Marking Milestones and Focusing on the Future

The event arrives in the midst of a banner year for the Nomex and True North | DragonWear brands. Both are marking significant milestones, with Nomex celebrating its 50th anniversary and True North | DragonWear brands celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Since its commercial introduction in 1967, Nomex has provided critical protection for millions of workers around the world, helping to keep them safe from the everyday hazards they face on the job. Relied on by industrial electricians and utilities crews, Nomex and Nomex MHP help provide protection against hazards such as arc and flame while offering excellent breathability and comfort—attributes that are especially welcome in hot, humid climates. In addition, Nomex MHP provides protection against small molten metal splashes from welding.

DragonWear, a division of True North, is a family-owned and operated manufacturer of innovative, performance-based FR and arc-rated clothing for the utilities, industrial safety and petrochemical industries. All DragonWear fabrics are inherently flame-resistant and utilize materials made in North America. By developing new fabric technologies and advanced product design, we strive to give our customers the pinnacle in performance, comfort and protection in PPE work wear.