Duke Energy Foundation Increases Hurricane Irma Relief Contributions to $1 Million

To assist its communities, customers and neighbors devastated by Hurricane Irma, Duke Energy has increased its contribution to relief agencies to $1 million.

The company announced a donation of $750,000 to assist organizations and agencies that provide services during disaster relief; adding to its $250,000 donation on Sept. 11 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation – Florida Disaster Fund, the state's official private fund established to assist Florida communities with response and recovery activities.

"We are in this together," said Harry Sideris, Duke Energy Florida state president. "During and after Hurricane Irma, our customers across the state faced economic hardships through lost wages, home displacement and widespread devastation. As we begin to recover, these additional dollars will support communities and individual families in need."

The funds will be distributed in the following ways to assist communities through state, regional and local organizations:

$350,000: Local community agencies in Duke Energy's service territories in Florida through community partnerships.

$250,000: Volunteer Florida Foundation – Florida Disaster Fund to assist Florida communities with response and recovery activities.

$250,000: 14 United Way agencies serving Duke Energy communities, including Heart of Florida United Way, United Way Suncoast, United Way of Central Florida, United Way Volusia and Flagler, United Way of Pasco, United Way of Lake and Sumter, United Way of Marion County, United Way of Citrus County, United Way of Big Bend, United Way of North Central Florida, United Way of Hernando County, United Way of Northwest Florida, United Way of Suwannee Valley and United Way of Brevard.

$150,000: Duke Energy's Energy Neighbor Fund to assist eligible Duke Energy customers in Florida with their home energy bill during times of crisis.

"Hurricane Irma ripped through our state, leaving many with their lives in shambles," said Jeff Hayward, President and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way. "We've heard the desperation in the voices of the 15,250 callers we've had reach out to the 2-1-1 Crisis Line during and following the storm. But we've also heard the relief and gratitude expressed as a result of a little help. We are thankful for Duke Energy's contribution and commitment to providing continued support to our communities throughout Florida."

The Duke Energy Foundation is also matching employee donations to hurricane relief efforts, resulting in a company match of more than $108,000 for hurricanes Harvey and Irma for a total donation of $216,000.