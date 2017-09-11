Droves of Linemen Lend a Helping Hand in Irma's Wake

Mutual assistance crews are traveling to Florida to help turn power back on in the Sunshine State in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

One of the largest restoration workforces in America's history is meeting in Florida this week to restore power following Hurricane Irma. Crews from across North America are traveling in bucket truck convoys to the Sunshine State to restore power including Hydro One, Xcel Energy, and many others from more than 30 states. Here are photos of crews on the road and meeting at staging sites.