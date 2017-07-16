Drivin' for Linemen 200 Unites Line Trade

Now in its fifth year, the Drivin' for Linemen 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race attracts linemen from across the country to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois. This year, 19,000 fans packed the stadium.

Line work is one of the top 10 most dangerous occupations, yet many Americans don’t know what it takes to keep the lights on. To create awareness of the line trade, the Fallen Linemen Organization sponsors a yearly NASCAR race called Drivin’ for Linemen 200.

Now in its fifth year, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race attracts linemen from across the country to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois. This year, 19,000 fans packed the stadium, which is the highest number of attendees since Curtis Francois purchased the speedway and brought NASCAR back to the St. Louis region, says John Bisci of Gateway Motorsports Park.

The race was sponsored by Lineman Chad Dubea and his wife, Amy, founders of the Fallen Linemen Organization. Dubea says he wanted to bring linemen together to celebrate the trade, honor those who have passed on, and recognize those linemen still working in the field.

“We are trying to really bring thanks to our industry and appreciation to the people who are in it,” Dubea says. “It doesn’t matter if you are with a utility or a contractor or are union or non-union. On the day of the race, it all goes away. We’re just all proud to be in the industry that we are in.”