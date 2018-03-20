Menu
IEEE PES Show Update
creative pultrusions
Electric Utility Operations

Distribution and Transmission Poles, Crossarms

Creative Pultrusions, Inc. will exhibit at the IEEE PES T&D Expo in Booth 3842

Creative Pultrusions custom manufactures fiberglass reinforced polymer (FRP) distribution and transmission poles and STORM STRONG deadend and tangent crossarms.  Its FRP utility poles have been vetted for more than two decades by many utility companies around the world, and its STORM STRONG crossarms are at the forefront in pultrusion technology. Both FRP utility poles and STORM STRONG crossarms are light weight, corrosion- and rot-resistant, have superior dielectric strength, are unaffected by woodpeckers or termites and are environmentally friendly.

Creative Pultrusions, Inc. has added Direct Burial Light Poles to its utility offering. The poles meet the AASHTO Standard Specifications for Structural Supports for Highway Signs, Luminaries, and Traffic Signals, and include hand holes for adapters for NEMA standard electrical receptacles. Surface mounted NCHRP approved break away and standard bases are also available.

