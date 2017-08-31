CPS Energy to Stage in Schulenburg, Texas, to Deploy Assistance with Harvey

In response to requests from American Electric Power Texas and the Texas Mutual Assistance Group, CPS Energy is sending several crews and support teams to Schulenburg, Texas, to assist with storm restoration efforts. From here, crews will coordinate efforts to help restore power to south Texas residents.

Hurricane Harvey has affected much of the south and east Texas area with power outages resulting from heavy rains and strong winds. It is reported that more than 100,000 AEP customers were without power as of Aug. 30.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to assist,” said Rudy Garza Senior Vice-President of Distribution Services & Operations at CPS Energy. “Our guys are proud to respond to the request. Our team is great at storm restoration and in the spirt of our community will represent CPS Energy and our San Antonio Community well in our effort to help our fellow Texans.”

Fifty-three CPS Energy team members have volunteered to assist in response to the request for support. Our restoration team will include overhead line crews, fleet mechanics and safety team members.

CPS Energy is prepared to provide assistance for two weeks. For follow-up information on restoration efforts, follow its social media channels.