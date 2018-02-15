Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Columbus McKinnon Publishes Five-Part Blog Series Promoting Utility Worker Safety

To help promote the safe and proper selection, use, inspection and care of wire grips and lever strap hoists, Columbus McKinnon Corporation has published a five-part blog series for utility professionals. Located on the company’s blog, the series includes posts on the following topics:

1.     4 Steps to Select the Right Wire Grip for Your Application

2.     How to Properly Inspect Your Lever Strap Hoist

3.     How to Clean, Lubricate and Inspect Your Wire Grips

4.     How to Safely Splice and Dead-End Wires in Utility Applications

5.     Safely Using Wire Grips in Tandem

With more than 140 years of industry experience and brands such as Little Mule and Coffing Hoists, Columbus McKinnon offers a large selection of products developed specifically for the needs of the utility market. The company's portfolio of lineman’s products, including strap and cable hoists, lever tools and wire grips, are designed for safety and efficiency, helping utility professionals get the job done in even the most hazardous environments.

  

