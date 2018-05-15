Calling All Line Legends and Rodeo Veterans

Thirty-five years ago, the first Lineman's Rodeo was celebrated in Manhattan, Kansas, with a handful of utilities. Fast forward to today, and the International Lineman's Rodeo is gearing up for its biggest event to date.

Do you remember the early days of the competition? For this year's Lineman Supplement, we are featuring a story on the history of the Lineman's Rodeo. If you have photos and stories from past rodeos, please email Amy Fischbach, Field Editor.

We are also including a story on "Line Legends," journeymen linemen who have made a difference in the industry during their careers. For example, Joe Torres (shown at the International Lineman's Rodeo back in 1999) has spent his 50-year career at San Diego Gas & Electric, where he has helped to organize local rodeos and train the next generation of linemen. If you know of a veteran lineman who should be in the spotlight, email Amy. Also, look forward to meeting Joe and the other Line Legends in the supplement, which will be distributed at the 2018 International Lineman's Rodeo at the T&D World booth.