Burndy Launches Heavy-Duty Reducers

BURNDY announces the addition of a Heavy Duty Series of multi-tap and in-line splice reducers to the UNITAP family of insulated connectors. This expansion includes eight tap configurations and an in-line splice reducer available in both clear and UV-rated black insulation. Each conductor port contains two set screws to increase the strength and performance of the connector, and will provide a reliable and robust connection in the most demanding applications. These new additions are Listed to the UL Wire Connector Standard UL486A-486B and are dual rated for use with both aluminum and copper conductor from #2 - 750 kcmil.