Bronto Skylift to Show World’s Tallest Insulated Aerial at ICUEE

Bronto Skylift, a manufacturer of truck-mounted mobile elevating work platforms will be showing and demonstrating its Model SI 219 HDT-C, said to be the world’s tallest insulated truck-mounted aerial platform, in Stand N2054 at ICUEE, the International Construction and Utility Equipment Expo. The show will be October 3 -5, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Model SI 219 HDT-C shown at ICUEE is a telescoping Insulated aerial device rated to 765kV that features a 219-ft (67m) working height with 89-ft (27m) of horizontal outreach and up to 1,000-lbs (454kg) capacity in the 7-ft platform. When used with a 5-ft platform and standard 900-lb (408 kg) capacity material handler that easily folds out of way when not in use, total platform and material handler capacity increases to 1125 lbs. (510kg).

Mounted on a Tor10x6 chassis, the Model SI 219 HDT-C, allows workers to drive to a location, raise the boom, and, with 360 deg continuous turntable rotation, place the working platform almost anywhere overhead in a matter of minutes.