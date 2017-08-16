Menu
Bronto aerial
Electric Utility Operations

Bronto Skylift to Show World’s Tallest Insulated Aerial at ICUEE

Bronto Skylift will be showing its insulated truck-mounted aerial platform at the International Construction and Utility Equipment Expo in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bronto Skylift, a manufacturer of truck-mounted mobile elevating work platforms will be showing and demonstrating its Model SI 219 HDT-C, said to be the world’s tallest insulated truck-mounted aerial platform, in Stand N2054 at ICUEE, the International Construction and Utility Equipment Expo. The show will be October 3 -5, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Model SI 219 HDT-C shown at ICUEE is a telescoping Insulated aerial device rated to 765kV that features a 219-ft (67m) working height with 89-ft (27m) of horizontal outreach and up to 1,000-lbs (454kg) capacity in the 7-ft platform.  When used with a 5-ft platform and standard 900-lb (408 kg) capacity material handler that easily folds out of way when not in use, total platform and material handler capacity increases to 1125 lbs. (510kg).

Mounted on a Tor10x6 chassis, the Model SI 219 HDT-C, allows workers to drive to a location, raise the boom, and, with 360 deg continuous turntable rotation, place the working platform almost anywhere overhead in a matter of minutes. 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Restoring Power
Summer Storms Inflicts Major Power Outages in Midwest
Aug 12, 2017
Emergency Training
The New York Power Authority Trains Linemen on Emergency Response
Aug 12, 2017
AVEC Linemen
Alaskan Linemen Face Brutal Conditions in the Field
Aug 12, 2017
Power Grid Engineering Boot Camp
Power Grid Engineering Graduates Largest Class of Relay Technicians to Date
Aug 10, 2017