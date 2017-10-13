Behind the Scenes of the 2017 Lineman's Expo

To pull off a successful Rodeo Week, it requires a lot of planning, hard work, and coordination. Here's a look at a few of the people who are working behind the scenes to put on a successful safety conference, Expo and Rodeo for the linemen.

Every year, more than 3,000 linemen and their family members travel to Kansas City for the annual International Lineman's Expo and Rodeo. The International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) works alongside the team from Penton Media and employees from the Overland Park Convention Center to ensure that the conference and trade show runs smoothly. Volunteers staff the registration booths, serve as judges for the Rodeo and help to organize the logistics for the multi-day event for linemen.