Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Ameren Illinois Troubleman Makes Holidays Brighter for Children

A troubleman at Ameren Illinois is doing his part to make the holidays more special for area children. For many years, he has saved up his own money to purchase bikes for underprivileged kids.

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mike Pulke
Ameren Illinois Equips Line Trucks with Life-Saving AEDs
Dec 05, 2017
pole work
PG&E Mobilizes to Rebuild After California Wildfires
Dec 05, 2017
Lightning
Sponsored Content
Utility Outage Management Toolkit
Dec 05, 2017
Eric Galloway
Spotlight on Line Trade: Eric Galloway of Salt River Project
Nov 30, 2017