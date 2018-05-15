Alectra Utilities Rejuvenates Electrical Cable, Wins Environmental Stewardship Award

Novinium, provider of electrical cable rejuvenation for power utilities, presented an Environmental Stewardship Award to Alectra Utilities, at their Cityview offices in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada. The Environmental Stewardship Award was established by Novinium to honor the environmental commitment of electrical utilities that choose rejuvenation of their electrical cables over replacement of their aging, underground power networks.

Based on the number of meters of electrical cable rejuvenated in 2017 and the resulting CO2 mitigation, Alectra Utilities is the only Ontario-based utility and one of 10 in North America being presented this award. Rejuvenating existing electrical cable allows it to be recycled in place, eliminating the waste created by otherwise abandoning and replacing failing electrical cable.

In 2017, Alectra Utilities rejuvenated more than 76,000 meters of underground power cables mitigating 968 metric tons of CO2 that would have otherwise been released into the environment. In 2016 Alectra rejuvenated more than 70,660 meters of underground power cables mitigating 819.7 metric tonnes of CO2 that would have otherwise been released into the environment.

“Our mission at Novinium is to help the electrical industry rehabilitate its aging infrastructure at a fraction of the capital cost of replacement and to do so in a way that is safer and more environmentally friendly than replacement alternatives,” says Glen Bertini, CEO of Novinium. “This award recognizes the commitment by electrical utilities to choose a solution that is good for the planet and their clients.”

To learn more about the specific injection projects at each of the winning utilities, visit www.novinium.com.