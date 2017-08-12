Alaskan Linemen Face Brutal Conditions in the Field

Linemen around the world often work in severe weather, at dizzying heights, and in challenging conditions. In the Alaskan bush, however, the linemen for Alaska Village Electric Cooperative (AVEC) often face these obstacles day in and day out. The cooperative provides power to 58 remote, small villages with limited or no amenities, like running water, flush toilets, and warm, comfortable living quarters. Because only one of the communities is accessible by road, the linemen fly to their jobs in small bush planes. Also, unlike many other field crews worldwide, the AVEC linemen don't have access to bucket trucks, except in Bethel, Alaska, the largest and one of the newest of communities. As such, the linemen must perform tasks the “old school” way out of necessity. Here are some photos that show a work day in the life of an Alaskan lineman.