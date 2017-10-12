Menu
Hurricanes 2017
power plant in puerto rico Copyright Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Electric Utility Operations

AES Provides Update on Operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

The AES Corp. last week provided an update on its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Although a more detailed assessment of the damage to its facilities is still ongoing, the company sustained modest damage to its 24 MW Illumina solar plant and minor damage to its 524 MW AES Puerto Rico coal-fired plant, both located in Puerto Rico. One of the two units at AES Puerto Rico is available to generate electricity, while the inspection of the second unit is ongoing. The Company’s 5 MW USVI Solar I solar plant in the U.S. Virgin Islands has been materially damaged.

“Our number one priority before, during and after the recent hurricanes was the safety of our people and their families. Fortunately, all AES people and their families are safe and we have now turned our attention to assessing our facilities and assisting the impacted communities,” said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect to have the second unit at AES Puerto Rico be available to generate much-needed electricity in the next couple of weeks. We are working closely with the communities to assist in providing humanitarian relief, as well.”

Following the hurricanes, AES has provided critical assistance to its employees and local communities in Puerto Rico. Specifically, the Company has delivered 10,200 gallons of bottled water, cleared storm debris from roads and schools and provided critical diesel fuel for generators to the Salvation Army and Guayama Hospital. AES is involved in ongoing discussions to provide additional supplies and manpower to aid in further recovery on the island.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Working as a Team
Behind the Scenes of the 2017 Lineman's Expo
Oct 13, 2017
lineman crowd
Tools of the Trade: New Products for Linemen
Oct 13, 2017
ohio edison crews
FirstEnergy Sent Additional Support to Assist with Hurricane Irma
Oct 13, 2017
puerto rico restoration
Schneider Electric Donates Lighting, Power Supplies to Red Cross for Hurricane Relief
Oct 13, 2017