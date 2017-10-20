Menu
Hurricanes 2017
AEP Texas
Electric Utility Operations

AEP Texas Rises Above the Storm

After Hurricane Harvey hit AEP Texas' service territory, linemen worked together to restore power as quickly as possible. This video shows the entire process, from activating the storm response team to responding to the hurricane.

