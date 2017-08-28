AEP Texas Crews Reduce Number of Hurricane Harvey Outages

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, AEP Texas crews had reduced the number of outages resulting from Hurricane Harvey to approximately 150,500. That number compares with the 220,000 consumers left without power at the peak of outages, which occurred at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Shown below is a breakdown of the areas with the highest concentration of outages.

Aransas Pass – Rockport Area: 45,500

Corpus Christi: 57,400

Victoria: 21,000

Port Lavaca: 14,000

Sinton: 4,900

El Campo: 3,700

Beeville: 2,200

Kenedy: 1,500

Thousands of resources have arrived from across the country to help AEP Texas with restoration efforts following this historic weather event. Crews from Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and other states have arrived and are working on restoring power to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Weather continues to play a role in the current restoration plans. Flooding and newly ordered mandatory evacuations in parts of the AEP Texas service territory may impact projected ETRs.

AEP Texas is focused on the safe and timely restoration of service following the storm. Our crews are working well into the night to meet the estimated time of restoration (ETR) projections issued on Sunday. Please remember that those projections cite the date and time when crews will have restored power to 95 percent of the customers who lost service as a result of the storm. Many customers will see their service restored ahead of that schedule.

Work will continue until service has been restored to all customers impacted by the storm. The 95 percent target is cited because at that point, some normal day-to-day operations can resume as crews continue to restore power to the remaining customers without service.

AEP Texas projects that by Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. crews will have restored power to 95 percent of the customers within the City of Corpus Christi, as well as the Sinton area.

Restoration dates and times are still to be determined for Rockport, Port Aransas, Fulton, Woodsboro, Port Lavaca, Lamar and Bayside. The devastation in those communities was the most extreme and will require the most amount of repairs. The damage assessment will continue in those areas, and an estimated time of restoration (ETR) will be developed when that assessment is completed.

Restoration for the majority of all other areas impacted by the storm is expected to reach the 95 percent completion level by 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, if not sooner.

AEP Texas currently is not disconnecting power to any areas impacted by the storm. In some cases where a mandatory evacuation has been ordered, flooding or inclement weather has made restoration efforts unsafe, crews temporarily may be pulled back; however, the restoration efforts will resume as soon as conditions are safe.

If the weatherhead or meter base (sometimes referred to as the “service drop”) at a home or business has been damaged or pulled away from the structure, the customer will need to have it repaired by a licensed electrician before AEP Texas can safely reconnect service.

Removal of hazards such as downed power lines

AEP Texas is continuing its efforts to address hazards such as downed power lines. Please consider any downed power lines to be energized and dangerous and call 1-866-223-8508 to report a fallen power line or utility pole. Please supervise children and pets when outdoors.

Customers can track restoration progress on real-time outage map

Residents can track progress on the restoration effort by visiting the outage area at www.aeptexas.com. There is a real-time map featuring the most current available information. Customers also can sign up for outage alerts to receive updates via text or email.