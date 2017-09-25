AboveView Hard Hat

Bullard’s newest hard hat, AboveView, is designed with a replaceable see-through visor to let workers see potential hazards overhead.

It is the only hard hat that increases workers' upper peripheral view by more than 50% and is available with three replaceable lenses with tint options. Key features of AboveView are:

Increases workers’ upper peripheral view by more than 50%

Provides optical clarity for increased visibility

Offers three replaceable visors with tint options in clear, grey and yellow

Features a full 360º brim for additional protection from the elements

Meets ANSI/ISEA Classification: Z89.1, Type I, Class E and G requirements

Made in the USA

AboveView comes with all the standard Bullard hard hat comfort features including: 3/4" seamless suspension, large absorbent cotton or easy-to-clean vinyl brow pad, Flex-Gear ratchet suspension, and front, side, and rear vertical height adjustment settings. AboveView sits below the “nape” portion of the user’s head ensuring a secure fit and lessening the possibility of the hat falling off while working. Like all Bullard hard hats, the AboveView is designed for users to experience the ultimate comfort while on-the-job.