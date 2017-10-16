Menu
Electric Utility Operations

2017 Rodeo: Living the Lineman's Life

The 2017 International Lineman's Rodeo was the largest competition in its 34-year history. Here are some highlights from this year's event, which featured more than 1,000 competitors.

