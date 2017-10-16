Electric Utility Operations 2017 Rodeo: Living the Lineman's Life The 2017 International Lineman's Rodeo was the largest competition in its 34-year history. Here are some highlights from this year's event, which featured more than 1,000 competitors. Amy Fischbach | Oct 16, 2017 0 comments Hide comments Comment * More information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Home page Save RelatedSpotlight on the Line Trade: Scott KahrsOct 16, 2017Flame-Resistant Protective ClothingOct 16, 2017More than a Sport: Competing at the 2017 International Lineman's RodeoOct 16, 2017Family of Linemen: Teams at the RodeoOct 15, 2017 Load More Next Article Previous Article