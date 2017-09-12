The 2017 International Lineman’s Rodeo Safety & Training Conference will be Oct. 11-12 at the Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, Kansas, U.S. The organizers want to expand their commitment to promote work safe practices that help improve the safe performance of line work by offering all attendees the opportunity to come hear from industry experts on safety issues and hot topics evolving in the industry.

Free to all attendees. Sign up today!

Wednesday, October 11

8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.: Registration/Continental Breakfast/Welcome

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.: Personal Injury Story, Thad & Rosemary Adams

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Human Performance, Stephanie Swindle, Human Performance Coordinator, Alabama Power

10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: Break

10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Rules, Roles & Responsibilities, Robert Parsons, Westar Energy

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.: Lunch

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Distracted and Drowsy Driving, Mike Harp, Corporate Safety Compliance

1:45 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Break

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: DuPont Thermo Man, Lucie Martucci, DuPont Protective Solutions

Thursday, October 12

8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.: Registration/Continental Breakfast

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.: The Triangle of Safety Success, Phil Van Hooser, Leadership Development Expert

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Arc Flash, Hugh Hoagland, eHazard

10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: Break

10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: I&I (Insulate and Isolate), Danny Bost & Walt Pollard, Power Consulting Associates

Noon: Expo Opens