Ohio Edison's New Animal-Proof Substation

Ohio Edison has energized a new $2.4 million substation in West Akron to enhance customer service reliability and help meet future demand for electricity in the area.

Ohio Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has energized a new $2.4 million substation in West Akron to enhance customer service reliability and help meet future demand for electricity in the area.

"The new substation is designed to enhance service reliability for more than 5,000 customers in West Akron, while helping to prepare our system for future load growth," said Randall A. Frame, regional president of Ohio Edison. "This project is the fourth modular substation we have completed in the Ohio Edison area over the past several years. In addition to reducing the construction schedule, the standardized design also helps reduce maintenance costs."

Images: FirstEnergy Corp.