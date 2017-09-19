NY Governor Announces $2.2 Million for Municipalities for Zero-Emission Vehicles, Infrastructure

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced $2.2 million from the Environmental Protection Fund is now available in rebates for municipalities to purchase or lease electric (plug-in hybrid or battery) or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for municipal fleet use, and for installation of public charging or fuel cell refueling infrastructure.

This rebate program will be administered by the Department of Environmental Conservation through the New York State Grants Gateway. DEC will accept applications from municipalities for rebates beginning Tuesday, September, 12 through May 31, 2018. Funding available through round two is included below.

Clean Vehicle Rebates: $200,000

Costs incurred by a municipality on or after April 1, 2016, to own, or lease for at least 36 months, a new clean vehicle for its fleet are eligible. Rebates of $2,500 are available for vehicles with a 10-50-mile electric range; $5,000 rebates are available for vehicles with a 50+ mile-electric range.

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Infrastructure Rebates: $1,000,000

Costs incurred by a municipality to install Level 2 networked chargers or provide charging stations that offer Direct Current Fast Charging service are eligible, up to $8,000 per port or $32,000 per fast charger pedestal, limited to $250,000 per location. A match equal to 20 percent of the rebate request is required.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Infrastructure Rebates: $1,000,000

Costs incurred during the contract term by a municipality to install or contribute to installation of a facility for refueling hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are eligible, with a required match equal to 20 percent of the rebate request. Limited to $250,000 per facility.

In round one of the ZEV rebates, municipalities purchased 79 clean vehicles and were awarded rebates to install 194 new ports of public charging capacity.

DEC's rebates for municipalities complement Governor Cuomo's Drive Clean Rebate initiative, which provides New York residents with rebates of up to $2,000 for the purchase of a new plug-in hybrid electric car, all-electric car, or hydrogen fuel cell car. The initiative is managed by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. More than 30 different types of electric cars are available for consumers and can be found on the Drive Clean Rebate website.