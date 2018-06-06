New York Announces $250 Million Initiative to Expand Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced a new $250 million electric vehicle expansion initiative, EVolve NY, with the New York Power Authority. In addition to state funding, the program will also seek to create private sector partnerships through 2025 to aggressively accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles throughout New York State.

NYPA will be launching several new innovative initiatives to co-invest with private sector partners, collaborate with partners on identifying new business and ownership models, and increase customer awareness about electric vehicles and charging. This major investment plan aims to expand fast charging infrastructure and make EVs more user-friendly for all New Yorkers.

"Electric vehicles started in Buffalo in 1902," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "I'm proud of that history, and now we're moving away from gas vehicles again and toward the future of electric vehicles. This significant investment will add charging stations in key areas - allowing people to travel across the state with the opportunity to recharge - and encourage more New Yorkers to use electric vehicles. This investment complements our ambitious energy goals of reducing emissions, helping to lower costs and protect the environment."

EVolve NY is a key pillar of the Governor's Charge NY 2.0 initiative, which aims to encourage and support electric car adoption by increasing the number of charging stations statewide, and will help bring the state closer to its goal of installing at least 10,000 Vcharging stations by the end of 2021. Over the next seven years, NYPA will commit up to $250 million and partner with the private sector and other key stakeholders to attract longer-term private investment and collaborate on programs that will amplify the Governor's Charge NY 2.0 program and address key infrastructure and potential market gaps. The funding will be awarded through the state's competitive procurement process.

The initial phase of funding, approved on May 22 by NYPA trustees, directs $40 million to be allocated into three primary new programs through the end of 2019, including:

Interstate Fast Chargers - Collaborate with the private sector, and other partners, to identify and install up to 200 direct current (DC) fast chargers along key interstate corridors - with a target interval of every 30 miles - and in select urban areas. DC fast chargers have the potential to charge the latest EV models in as little as 10 minutes for 200 miles of range. NYPA will collaborate with partners to determine optimal locations focusing on accessibility, convenience, affordability, and reliability of charging. ]

Airport Fast Chargers - Leverage public and private partnerships to install DC fast chargers at or near John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports. With more than 20 million passenger car trips around the airports annually, an EV charging hub has the potential to serve EV drivers within a 200 mile-radius of New York City. Program features may include promoting charger use by multiple users including rideshare companies, public vehicles, rental agencies, airport/commercial fleets and potentially buses. This advance will add to the medium-speed (Level 2) chargers that are already at the airports in indoor parking garages.

EV Model Communities - Partner with a NYPA municipal or co-operative distribution utility to support an EV friendly model community that includes a utility-managed charging platform to ensure affordability, reliability, and grid efficiency. The community will test and scale new EV infrastructure and service business models that will encourage more residents to transition to driving EVs. Features may include developing home and public charging "subscriptions," an online customer portal, and EV education events.

New York has a long history of delivering affordable and accessible EV initiatives and infrastructure throughout the state. NYPA is currently installing 400 public chargers at airports, train stations, and municipal parking lots and, as recently announced, high-speed chargers have been installed on the New York State Thruway, with more planned for the remaining 23 service areas between New York City and Buffalo. NYPA has also partnered with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and ConEd to bring electric buses to New York City. As part of the EVolve initiative's second phase, NYPA will work with partners to further accelerate public transportation fleet electrification efforts, including working with the MTA to transition its entire bus system to a zero-emissions fleet, as announced in April 2018.

The announcement supports the state's implementation of the Zero Emission Vehicle Action Plan adopted in 2014, pursuant to the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding, in which nine states now participate. While that Action Plan was focused primarily on cars and small trucks, today's announcement is an example of New York's increasing focus on electrifying trucks and buses - some of the greatest emitters of dirty emissions.

Additional funding and programs from the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Thruway Authority, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and other state agencies, as well as investment by Electrify America, will complement NYPA's efforts and help bridge any gaps to unlock private investment.

Additionally, in March 2017, Governor Cuomo launched the state's Drive Clean Rebate program. Administered by NYSERDA, the program provides residents with a rebate of up to $2,000 for the purchase or lease of a new plug-in hybrid or battery electric car from participating new car dealers. More than 6,600 New Yorkers have received rebates in the past year for 35 different types of cars. Overall, most consumers received rebates of at least $1,100 for their new electric cars. This initiative played a central role in incentivizing the purchase of more than 10,000 electric cars in 2017, a 67 percent increase over 2016.