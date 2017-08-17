New Boston Upgrades to Strengthen Energy System

After identifying a section of power lines in New Boston in need of upgrades, Eversource moved quickly to begin work that will help enhance the resiliency of the town’s energy system. The project includes replacing about 1800 feet of wires with stronger, more durable equipment configured in a way that makes the power lines more resistant to breaking.

“New Boston experienced a significant number of tree-related outages following the micro-burst in July,” said New Hampshire Vice President of Electric Operations Joe Purington. “This investment is one of many we are making throughout the state to harden the system and build a smarter, more robust energy grid.”

Eversource is constantly inspecting equipment and conducting maintenance, as well as installing new technology to provide customers with the reliable service they depend on. In addition to installing new, more resilient equipment, tree crews will complete trimming along the circuit to further enhance reliability for more than 1,600 local customers. In total, the project is a $220,000 investment in upgrades to New Boston infrastructure.

“This work is being completed in a heavily wooded area that has been challenging for crews to access in the past,” said New Boston Fire Chief Dan MacDonald. “Outages resulting from trees and limbs falling onto the lines were an issue, and Eversource committed to proposing a project to help address the problem. Eversource responded in a very positive and quick manner, and didn’t hesitate to invest in enhancing the safety and reliability of the system in our community.”