two-way doodle hchjjl/iStock/Thinkstock
How Do We Get to a Two-Way Grid?

You Be a Grid Master! We get questions from the utility industry. Here's your chance to show your expertise by providing answers. Best answer of the month wins a $50 gift card.

Q: There is a lot of talk about a future multi-directional grid that allows power flows to and from multiple producers and consumers?  What would it take to convert a typical distribution system to a two way net-work?  Is this a realistic near term goal?

You Be a Grid Master!
